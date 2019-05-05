|
March 25, 1924 ~ April 18, 2019
Walter "Buck" Zimmerman passed away on April 18, 2019, at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Zimmerman, his daughter Jane Zimmerman, and his son-in-law Chuck Gustafson. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Sullivan and Carol Gustafson, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He loved spending time with family and friends at his cabin, watching wildlife and enjoying a cocktail as the sun went down.
He was loved by all for his kindness and homespun humor and will be dearly missed.
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019