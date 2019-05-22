Wanda L. Bond

1924-2019

Wanda Livingston Bond 1924 - 2019 OREM - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 95, in Orem, Utah, surrounded by family. She was born on April 18, 1924, in Ruth, Nevada, the daughter of Earl Livingston and Erma Maria Taylor. She married Milton Ellis Bond on June 6, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they welcomed two children into their home, who were the light of Wanda's life. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served faithfully in many callings during her life, including Relief Society President and Primary President. She served two full-time missions for the church, first to the New England States as a young adult, then later with her husband to the California Fresno Mission, serving the Southeast Asian refugees. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served as a Camp Captain 1984-1988. She also served for 14 years as a "pink lady" volunteer at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. She lived many different places throughout her life, including a year in Germany while her husband was in the Air Force, but Bountiful was her home for the longest period of time, nearly 40 years. Wanda was a talented artist and sculptor. Many of her oil paintings adorned the walls of her home. She continued to sketch and use her artistic skills up through the last year of her life. Wanda had a special gift for loving and accepting others, and people were drawn to her. Young children were especially dear to her heart, and she loved spending time with them. Her grandchildren adored her fun sense of humor. Wanda is survived by her son, Randol Craig (Cindy) Bond, West Jordan; her daughter, Heidi (Raymond) Elder, Provo; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; her parents; two sisters, Mary Livingston and Jean Bryan, and two brothers, Acel E. Livingston and Virgil F. Livingston. The family would like to express gratitude to caregivers at The Peaks Care and Rehab, and Summerfield Retirement Community, Orem, Utah, for their loving and devoted service to Wanda. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel, 2876 West 1390 North, Provo, Utah. Preceding the funeral, a viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Memorial Lake View Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah.



Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019