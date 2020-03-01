|
1935 ~ 2020
Wanda Marlene Taylor Holley of Mapleton, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren February 25, 2020. Wanda was born to Darwin and Eleanor Taylor in Spanish Fork, Utah June 19, 1935 and was the fifth of five children.
She grew up in Spanish Fork and attended school there. In high school she was a member of the drill team, was selected as royalty and participated in drama and school plays. When Wanda was 19 she met Robert Holley of Mapleton who picked her up for their first date about an hour late. They fell in love and were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 1, 1954. Wanda supported Bob as he pursued a Doctorate Degree in Dentistry at Georgetown University in Washington DC. Their first home was in Yuba City, CA where many close friendships were made and many children were born. In 1976 the family moved to Sandy, Utah where they lived until all the children married and moved away and they retired to Mapleton, Utah. Wanda loved the gospel and served in many callings in the church throughout her life.
Wanda was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. She really loved her family and loved spending time with all of us. Wanda was a talented seamstress and an excellent cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Holley; daughter, Julia Harman; son-in-law, Mark Harman; brothers, Martell, Jay, and Paul; and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her children, Robert (Hyon Suk) Holley, South Korea; Shelley (Stuart) Tholen, South Weber; David (Jerie) Holley, Millcreek; Richard (Danette) Holley, Draper; James (Lynn) Holley, Herriman; Wesley (Shannon) Holley, Mapleton; Michael (Kathy) Holley, Sandy; and Laurie (Tucker) Hatch, Snohomish, WA; 37 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren with more on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Mapleton 23rd Ward Chapel, 1050 North 300 West, Mapleton, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday, March 6, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, UT. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020