1934 ~ 2020
Wanda Mary Mooy Freed, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020. Wanda was born April 19, 1934 to Arthur Cyril & Verona Clegg Winters in Lehi, Utah. Wanda graduated from Pleasant Grove High. She attended LDS Business College. In 1955, Wanda married William F. Mooy in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had four children. They were married for 54 years. William passed away in 2010. She married Bert Freed in 2011.
Wanda is survived by her children: Anna Mooy, Starla Woodbury, Dan (Melissa) Mooy, Bert's children; Dan Freed, Ellen (Brian) Spaulding, Mary Ann (Glenn) Smith, Stef (Todd) Butte and Blake (Yasmin) Freed. Also surviving Wanda's sister, Verleen Winters Jones and brother, Arnell Winters, nine grandchildren, 23 step-grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands William F. Mooy and Bert Freed; son, William A. Mooy; parents and three brothers.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a private family viewing at Myers Mortuary of Brigham City, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. A memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020