Wanda Pauline Anna Risto
Nov 28, 1924 ~ Jan 27, 2020
Wanda Pauline Anna Risto, died January 27, 2020 in Yucca Valley, California. Wanda was born November 28, 1924 in Werther, Germany. She is the daughter of Hermann Heinrich Schulze and Auguste Mathilde Erna Stockhecke Schulze.
Wanda is survived by her four children, Gundula "Gundi" Risto of Huntsville Utah, Dieter "Dee" Risto (Debbie) of Fruita Colorado, Volker Risto (Nikki) of Morongo Valley California, and Hans J. "John" Risto (Sue) of SLC Utah; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by Hans Risto (ex-husband); great-grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Marcus and Taylor Marcus; parents, Hermann and Auguste "Erna" Schulze, (both died together during WW2, this horrific event had a profound and lasting influence throughout Wanda's life.)
Who could foresee the turn of events that would thrust Wanda out of her idyllic life as an only child in Werther, Germany to marriage to Hans, four children and immigration to America in 1955. The young family made their way to Salt Lake City, Utah, where Hans worked as a Baker and Wanda became a Data Entry supervisor for Kennecott Copper.
Wanda will be greatly missed, for her kindness, generosity and intelligence. Her dinner parties were memorable. Reading and writing were her passion. She loved gardening, history and her pets. She loved to sing and memories of her singing in the kitchen while she was cooking are dear in our minds. She was also known to be a talented Astrologist with an uncanny ability that many found comfort in. Most of all she loved her children.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020