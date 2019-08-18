|
|
1919 ~ 2019
Wanda Scoffield Stevenson, 100, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mom was born July 5, 1919, in Layton, Utah the only child of G. William and Lucy Edmonds Scoffield.
Mom was raised and lived all her life in Layton, where she was educated and graduated from Davis High School and then later from Weber State College. On May 2, 1937, mom married our dad, George V. Stevenson and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, May 24, 1939.
Mom was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life serving in many church callings.
Mom worked with dad on the family farm for many years until she went back to school and became an elementary school teacher and taught for 19 years. Mom enjoyed reading, traveling with family and taking many trips with good friends. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
Mom is survived by her children; Michael (Grace), Nick (Vickie), Launa (Bill), Melissa (Preston), and daughter-in-law Jackie (Jeff - deceased), 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Bill, Jeff and granddaughter Emily.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Saturday from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.
A special thanks to Summit Hospice and a very special thanks to Elyse and Angel for their loving care that they gave to our mom.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019