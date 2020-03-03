|
1935 ~ 2020
Warner N. Wood passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1935, in Hurricane,Utah.
Funeral Services will be held on March 4, 2020 at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 750 E. Fort Pierce Dr. N. Saint George, UT. 84790 with Visitation the evening before from 6:00pm-7:00pm. and the morning of, from 9:00am-10:30am. Interment will begin at 2:30p.m. at the Hurricane Utah Cemetery, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary (435)668-8880. Those who wish to read a more detailed obituary and express condolences please visit https://www.mcmillanmortuary.com/.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2020