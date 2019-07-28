|
|
"Sandy"
1935 ~ 2019
Sandy passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2019 following a routine medical procedure. He was born on May 18, 1935 to Monroe and Carolyn McOmber in Canton, Ohio. Sandy attended Cleveland Heights High School, where he was captain of the swim team. He graduated in 1957 from Williams College with honors, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and President of the Kappa Alpha Society, a fraternity. Sandy received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1959.
Sandy then moved to New York City to begin a long and successful investment banking career. From 1961 to 1971, he worked at The First Boston Corporation's New York Government Bond Department and in its London office. Sandy was elected a Vice President in 1968 and managed the London office from 1968 to 1971. From 1971 to 1975, he was Senior Vice President and member of the Management Committee of Shearson, Hammill & Co., Inc. From 1975 to 1981, he was Senior Vice President, Director and a member of the Operating Committee of Eppler, Guerin & Turner, Inc. in Dallas, Texas. From 1981 to 1985, Sandy was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Geokinetics, Inc., a company engaged in oil shale research and development in the Uintah Basin. From 1985 to 1988, he was President and Chairman of the Board of McOmber & Travis, Inc., a Salt Lake City investment banking firm. From 1988 to 1993, he was President of McOmber & Associates, Inc., another private investment banking firm, which he founded in 1988.
Sandy met Virginia "Ginny" Griffith in 1962 in New York City, and they were married in Charlotte, NC on October 11, 1965. They then moved to London when Sandy went to work in First Boston's newly opened London office and, in 1968, welcomed their daughter Elisabeth.
Sandy was a devoted philanthropist, dedicating countless hours of his time to supporting the arts and cultural organizations. Sandy was the Acting Executive Director of the Utah Symphony from August 1993 to March 1995. He was an Emeritus Director of the Board of Trustees of the Utah Symphony & Opera and a member of the Symphony's Finance Committee and Chairman of its Investment Committee. He has also served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Chairman of the Board of the Utah Heritage Foundation, and was a member of the Board of Advisors of the Utah Museum of Natural History. A member of the Alta Club of Salt Lake City for over 35 years, he served as both President and Treasurer. For all of these organizations, he was known for his steadfast commitment, dedication in raising funds for their support, improvement and expansion, and bringing the highest degree of integrity and ethics to every task performed.
Sandy loved music, from traveling to Europe with his high school choir to seeing the Utah Symphony as a season ticket holder for almost 40 years. Sandy loved to take family trips with Ginny and Elisabeth, spending many happy times from the Muskoka Lakes in Canada to Sanibel Island, Florida to riding mules down the Grand Canyon. Sandy and Ginny also enjoyed many trips abroad, including sailing in the BVIs and along the coast of Turkey, several trips to France and other parts of Europe, and six trips to Africa. Sandy also enjoyed skiing at Alta, kayaking, and swimming. Sandy was a loving Papou to his three grandchildren.
Sandy leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Ginny, his daughter Elisabeth (Basil Katsaounis), grandchildren, Michael (14), Max (9), and Madeline (8), and his Airedale terrier, Yoshi. He is also survived by his nephew David Farrar, sister-in-law Sally Griffith, and many, many dear friends near and far. Predeceased by his parents, Monroe and Carolyn McOmber, his sister Jean Farrar, and two nephews, Mark Farrar and Thomas Farrar.
A celebration of life will be held at The Alta Club in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Utah Symphony, The Utah Museum of Natural History, or Red Butte Garden. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019