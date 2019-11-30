|
Wataru "Wat" Misaka
Dec 21, 1923 ~ Nov 21, 2019
Wat Misaka, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2019, from natural causes. He enjoyed the visits from friends and family and appreciated their prayers and support over the last few weeks and months. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Katie, who passed away in 2017, and he is probably enjoying some heavenly Japanese food.
Wat was born in Ogden, Utah on December 21, 1923, the oldest child of Fusaichi Misaka and Tatsuyo Murakami Misaka. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sachiye, his brothers, Tatsumi and Osamu Misaka, and his wife, Katie Inoway Misaka. He is survived by his children Nancy (Cary) Umemura and Hank Misaka, and grandchildren Kennah Misaka, Erin Misaka, and Joel Umemura.
THANK YOU!! to the incredible staff at Home Instead Senior Care, Legacy House of Park Lane, Canyon Hospice, and McKay-Dee Hospital who cared so lovingly for Wat in his last months.
A celebration of life service will be held January 4, 2020. Details will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Utah Crimson Club, Weber State University, or the Japanese Church of Christ.
Please see full obituary at:
https://www.cityviewmortuary.com/obituaries/wataru-misaka/
