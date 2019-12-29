|
|
December 21, 1923 ~ November 21, 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Wat Misaka, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2019, from natural causes. He enjoyed the visits from friends and family and appreciated their prayers and support over the last few weeks and months. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Katie, who passed away in 2017, and he is probably enjoying some heavenly Japanese food.
Wat was born in Ogden, Utah on December 21, 1923, the oldest child of Fusaichi Misaka and Tatsuyo Murakami Misaka. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sachiye, his brothers, Tatsumi and Osamu Misaka, and his wife, Katie Inoway Misaka. He is survived by his children Nancy (Cary) Umemura and Hank Misaka, and grandchildren Kennah Misaka, Erin Misaka, and Joel Umemura.
A Celebration of Life service will be held January 4, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 12 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT. Visitation from 8:30 - 10:30 AM. Service at 11:00 AM. Reception at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium Tower Scholarship Room (enter at Portal C), 451 S. 1400 E., Salt Lake City, UT from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Utah Crimson Club Men's Basketball Scholarship https://auxiliary.apps.utah.edu/ugive/designation/1947, the
Weber State University Wat Misaka memorial scholarship advancement.weber.edu/Misaka, or the Japanese Church of Christ 268 W. 100 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
Please see full obituary at: https://www.cityviewmortuary.com/obituaries/wataru-misaka/
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019