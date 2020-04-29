|
|
Wayne A Goates
1927 - 2020
Wayne A Goates passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, 26 April 2020. He was born on 3 September 1927 at Lehi, Utah, to Herman Calvin and Maesa LaRee (Anderson) Goates. He spent his youth in Lehi working with his father, mother and siblings on the family sugar beet and poultry farm. He graduated from Lehi High School in 1945 where he was involved in dramatics and music. He served in the Army, being posted in Korea with the occupation forces during 1946 and early 1947, receiving an honorable discharge in May 1947.
Shortly after his military service, he was called as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England Mission where he served faithfully, spending nearly half of his two-year mission doing "country work" and traveling without purse or script. Upon returning from his mission, he studied at Brigham Young University, where he majored in Agronomy, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. While there, Wayne was involved in the Delta Phi returned missionary group, where he sang in its chorus and participated in a concert tour through local western states. It was during that concert tour that he met the love of his life, Carol Goaslind. After singing in Preston, Idaho, where Carol lived and was caring for her parents, he, with other members of the chorus, attended a local dance. One of Wayne's friends spotted a beautiful woman with whom he wanted to dance; but he was shorter than her so he asked Wayne to cut-in part way through the dance. Wayne and Carol danced that dance together, as well as every dance following. On their first date, they finished the evening talking about their marriage. They both knew when they met that they would be eternal companions.
Wayne and Carol were married in the Salt Lake Temple on 2 October 1952. Their marriage was an equal union built on faith, righteous principles, service, caring, hard work, integrity, patience, respect, kindness, and love. Together they started a family and legacy.
Early in their marriage, Wayne pursued additional education at the University of Utah, where he earned a Master of Science degree in 1955 with majors in Biology and Zoology, and with a minor in Ornithology. He started his career as a teacher of Biology and Zoology at Olympus High School in 1953 and he continued working there through his entire 40-year career. His first 13 years were in teaching; thereafter he worked as a guidance counselor. Wayne was respected at Olympus for his quality and competence, but was known for his sense of humor, devotion, and true concern for the students. Near the end of his career, he was recognized by the State of Utah for his exceptional work in education and for the vast number of lives that he had influenced.
Wayne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several bishoprics, including as a bishop, was a high councilor, stake missionary, and served as a stake executive secretary for more than 21 years. He also served faithfully in numerous other callings. Wayne was also a temple worker in the Salt Lake and Jordan River temples for more than 20 years. Through his actions, he consistently demonstrated his love for the Lord, and he set a wonderful example for all who knew him.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Debra Lynn (Martin) Hill and Janet (Marcel) Davidson; sons Kent Wayne (Arlene) Goates and Robert Todd (Cynthia) Goates; brother Morris (Kathryn) Goates; 21 grandchildren, and 58 great grandchildren. He was preceded in his death by his parents, a brother (Calvin), sister (LaRee) and wife, Carol.
The family would like to thank Christie, Richard and the other caregivers at Symbii Home Health & Hospice for their loving assistance, counsel and understanding during the last few months of Wayne's life. They were able to enjoy him as the family and others did - as a kind, gentle man with a keen sense of humor.
A graveside service will be held on 1 May 2020 at 11:00am. Family and friends can join the service through the Jenkins-Soffe Facebook page. When circumstances allow, a family-and-friends-get-together celebrating Wayne's life and legacy will be held. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that you please donate to a .
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020