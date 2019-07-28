|
|
Wayne Allan Jacobson
1940 ~ 2019
Wayne Allan Jacobson, age 78, of West Jordan, Utah, died Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the LDS chapel on 1899 W 7600 S, West Jordan, UT
Viewing: Friday, August 2nd 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday, August 3rd 9:00 - 10:00 am
Funeral: Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 am Interment will follow at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. Arrangement under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. For full obituary go to www.leavittsmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019