Wayne Allen Guss

1938 - 2019

Wayne Allen Guss, died May 8, 2019, in Sandy, Utah with his children at his side.

He was born April 20, 1938, in Villisca, Iowa, the 7th of 9 children. At 17 he joined the US Air Force to see the world, serving tours in Iceland and Germany. While on leave in England, he met and married Wendy Gosden. They were together for 51 years until her death in 2013. Wayne's career in the US Air Force took them to such exotic locations as Amarillo, Texas, Fresno, California and Omaha, Nebraska, before they settled in Sandy, Utah in 1976.

Throughout his life, Wayne poured himself into many things. He was an accomplished square dance caller, an avid gardener, and meticulous small engine repairman. His extensive coin collection was rivaled only by his bolt, screw, nut, washer, used spark plug, owner manuals, square dance magazines, lumber remnants, and original product box collections. He liked a good Western almost as much as he liked his Hallmark Channel Christmas specials. A true character, he loved to make people laugh and flirted with his nurses right up until the end. In his retirement, he traveled, always with family, and most often with his daughter, Tina, to family reunions and NASCAR races. He was, by all accounts, a simple man who left behind more than he took. Not bad for a farm boy from Iowa.

Wayne is preceded in death by brothers Ron (Johan) Guss, Merwin (Wanda) Guss, sisters Roma (Tom) Ingersall, Shirley (Jird) Fidler, Janet (Laverne) Echternach, and June (Joe) Balog. He is survived by sisters Sandra (Gail) Kinser and Joan (Larry) Perdue, his daughter Tina Conner, son Mathew (Lori) Guss, daughter Tanya (Jon) Liddle, and four grandchildren who always made him smile, Landon Guss, Tanner Guss, Taylor Liddle, and Cameron Liddle, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He loved them all dearly.

Thanks to all the staff and friends at Cedarwood of Sandy, Encompass Health nurses and Hospice nurses. We couldn't have taken care of dad without all of you.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 2:00 pm, at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 S Camp Williams Blvd, Bluffdale, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 12 to May 13, 2019