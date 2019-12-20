Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
the chapel
6350 S. Rodeo Drive
Murray, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
the chapel
6350 S. Rodeo Drive
Murray, UT
Graveside service
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
3115 Bengal Blvd.
1934 - 2019
Wayne Bales Obituary
Wayne Bales
1934~2019
Murray, UT-F. Wayne Bales, 85 found sweet release after stepping through the veil after fighting the good fight with pulmonary fibrosis, nodules in his lungs, dementia, and the natural causes of old age on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born March 2, 1934 in Decatur, IL to Fay and Bessie Bales. His only sibling, Alice, was born on Wayne's second birthday.
Wayne is survived by his six children, Marguerite Tanner, David, Joel, Miriam, Janée and Thomas Bales. Jan Bales, who was sealed to him in the Los Angeles Temple, cared and loved him to the very end. We are sure his previous, beloved wife Gloria June Trimnal, to whom he was sealed to in the Salt Lake Temple, eagerly embraced and welcomed him through the veil.
Wayne served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church and its principles governed everything he did, and everything he was. He was devoted to doing his family history work as he was the first member, and spent endless hours doing that and temple work.
Sincere thanks and love to our angel nurse, Dawn from First Choice Hospice; and to Dale, Melissa, Bridget, and the others from HomeWell Care Services who treated Wayne with such integrity and compassion.
Wayne's funeral will be Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing from 11:45 to 12:45 at the chapel on 6350 S. Rodeo Drive in Murray. The dedication of the grave will be immediately following the service at Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd.
Funeral services entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Memories may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/wayne-bales/
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
