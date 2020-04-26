|
Wayne Blair Garff
May 3, 1942 - April 19, 2020
Wayne Blair Garff, smitten husband, inspirational father of 6 children (and spouses) and doting grandfather of 22, passed away on April 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA from complications related to COVID-19. Born in San Francisco on May 3, 1942 to Wayne Brimhall and Jeanette Parry Garff, he was the oldest of 5 children. He was raised in Salt Lake City, attending Dilworth Elementary (President), Highland High School (among the first to paint the "H"), and the University of Utah (Engineering, Sigma Chi). At age 19 he served a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the "Central States", primarily in St. Louis Missouri, where 58 years of humanitarian service began. He married his Chi Omega sweetheart and forever companion Suzanne Jacob on December 17, 1965 in the Salt Lake City temple. They moved to St. Louis where Blair earned an MBA at Washington University and pursued a career in finance. That move served the dual purpose of obtaining higher education and returning to live and serve with the people he met on his mission. He was hired by Goldman Sachs and transferred to New York City in 1974. Blair and Sue spent the next 45 years in Scarsdale and White Plains, NY (minus a 2-year stint in La Cañada, CA) working for Paine Webber, TSA Capital Management, Miller Anderson & Sherred, and Morgan Stanley. Blair never truly retired. He sat on numerous advisory boards. Of late, he joined Mathusek Inc. as a board member and salesman. He always loved to promote a good product.
As a dedicated and faithful member of his church, Blair served in numerous positions including: Bishop of the Westchester Ward in Scarsdale NY, President of the Queens, NY District, President of the Enugu, Nigeria Mission, and President of the Manhattan, NY Temple, where he particularly enjoyed his assignment as a marriage sealer. At the time of his passing he was serving on the community outreach committee in NY.
His successful finance career only facilitated his goal to uplift and serve everyone he came in contact with. With demanding professional and ecclesiastical schedules, his children would say that he was "never home, but always there", finding time to coach his kids' sports teams and attending a wide variety of activities. He continued that tradition, taking frequent long trips by car or plane across the country to participate in the activities of his grandchildren.
In all areas of life he was a mentor, counselor, confidant, father figure, and loyal friend to innumerable people, young and old. He loved traveling with Sue, great food (pass the salt), playing tennis, skiing on water and snow, throwing giggling children in the air, the Chalk Creek family cabin, and engaging with people anywhere he went. His formula was Service + Sacrifice = Love. He never stopped working as evidenced by expressing frustration at his lack of productivity from his hospital bed. He never stopped serving. His late-life motto was, "We will do as much as we can, as fast as we can, for as long as we can."
He is survived by his wife Suzanne Jacob Garff; Siblings, Bob (Laurie), Rosie (Kerry) Merback, Pam (Gary) Quinn & Walt (Paula); Children, David (Jen), Brian (Ashley), Adam (Michelle), Cristopher (Marilee), Elizabeth Garff (Morgan) Harris, Traci Garff (Merril) Longmore, and 22 grandchildren.
A private family graveside Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2020. A recording of the service will be broadcast online, Sunday, May 3rd, his 78th birthday.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared and will continue to share memories and sympathy at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of his three favorite charities: Hope Projects (hopeprojects.com), BYU International Center for Law & Religion Studies, and The LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020