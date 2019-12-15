Home

Mortuary
UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Park Ward
1150 Yale Ave.
View Map
Wayne Cannon Evans


1931 - 2019
Wayne Cannon Evans Obituary
Wayne C. Evans
1931 ~ 2019
Wayne Cannon Evans died Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 88. Son of David W. Evans and Beatrice C. Evans. Wayne graduated from East High School and the University of Utah. He spent his professional career in advertising and public relations. Wayne also served 12 years on the Salt Lake Board of Education, 4 years as its president. Wayne is survived by his wife Vella Neil Evans, daughters Lark, Nancy, and Pat; and son Neil. Funeral Services to be held Sat., Dec. 28th at 11 AM at the Garden Park Ward, 1150 Yale Ave. See forthcoming obituary for further details.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
