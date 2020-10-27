1951 ~ 2020
Wayne Hintze died suddenly from a heart attack on October 18, 2020 at the age of 69. He was visiting his son in Sedona, Arizona.
He was born March 14, 1951 to Lehi Ferdinand Hintze and Ione Nelson Hintze in Brigham City, Utah. A skilled athlete and fierce competitor, Wayne was named the Most Valuable Player in the All-Church Basketball Tournament in 1970. From 1970-1972 he served in Osaka, Japan as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and developed a lifelong love for the Japanese culture and people; he learned the language in both word and script. Wayne earned his BS in Chemistry and his PhD in Organizational Psychology at BYU. He worked as a marketing research consultant for many years. He loved numbers and statistics. Wayne was married to Catharine DeLong from 1975 to 2002, and together they raised four children in Provo, Utah and Alpharetta, Georgia. His passionate and competitive spirit carried over to card or board games with family and friends when he would loudly encourage himself to success. He played the piano and organ beautifully and lived a life continuously filled with music. He loved to play Chopin nocturnes on the piano and he had a beautiful tenor singing voice. Wayne had a great penchant for sweets and was famous for his mean chocolate cake. He collected rocks everywhere his travels took him, and frequently carried a lucky rock in his pocket. In 2009, he was invited to take a job with US military as a civilian expert to assist in building relationships between the United States through the U.S. Military in Iraq and Afghanistan over a six-year period. A few years after returning home from the middle east Wayne married Kristin Tuttle at the end of 2017. Together, they took the names Baier and Maarah Grayye at the end of 2019 after traveling to Israel together. He was really connective; he genuinely loved his family and friends, and was known for acts of great kindness and generosity.
He is survived by his wife Maarah Grayye; his children Eliza, Andrew, Ann, and John; three grandchildren; and his siblings Sharon, David, and Paul. A private memorial will be held near his favorite childhood spot in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains.
