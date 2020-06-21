Wayne Leroy Bawden
1948 - 2020
Wayne L. Bawden
1948-2020
Wayne Leroy Bawden died June 16 from causes incident to age. Born to Melvin L and Helen Parker Bawden on October 17, 1948. Proceeded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Adele Timmler and Diane Morgan. Survived by a son, Wayne Leroy Bawden Jr. Brother Melvin David Bawden, sister Anita Taylor and brother in law Grant Morgan. He loved his dogs, especially Twilight and Sadie. No services will be held due to Covid 19.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.
