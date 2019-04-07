Wayne Leroy Covington

1930 - 2019

Wayne Leroy Covington passed away on March 29, 2019 at his residence in Orem, Utah. He was born March 20, 1930 in Boise, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Thomas and Boyd Covington and brother, Errol Covington and sister-in-law, Eddis Ellis.

Wayne grew up in Thomas, Idaho and graduated from Thomas High School in 1948. He served in the Korean War and in 1952, during his time of service, he married Gay Higginson, also from Thomas, Idaho.

Wayne was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is survived by his wife, Gay, his brother, Max (Joy Sproul), children, Alan (DeAnn Broadhead), Vance (Cindy Paulson), Jill (John Uibel), Mark (Camille Reid), foster son Randy Moeck (Robin Wooley), 20 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the LDS ward chapel, 828 W 1600 N, Orem, UT. Viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel. Interment will be in the Thomas Riverside Cemetery, Thomas, ID on Saturday, Apr 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

To leave online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary