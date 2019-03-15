|
|
Wayne Norris Clark
May 2, 1943~March 10, 2019
Farmington, UT-Wayne Norris Clark passed away peacefully at Legacy House in Farmington, Utah on March 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main in Farmington, with a viewing at 9:30 am. Wayne will be buried in the Logan City Cemetery family plot next to his eternal companion Coleen Trimming Clark. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2019