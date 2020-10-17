1/2
Wayne Oakley Best
Bountiful-Wayne Oakley Best, son of Oakley H. and Hazel Kener Best, died October 14, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah, of causes incident to age, just prior to his ninety-seventh birthday.
He was born in Salt Lake City and grew up on the Avenues, graduating from East High School in 1942.
He married his sweetheart, Lillian Galloway, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 27, 1946. They settled in Bountiful and raised their children, Christy, John, Mark, Mary Ann, and Kathleen.
Wayne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He served his country honorably during World War II, entering the Army Air Corps in January 1943, assigned to the China-Burma-India Theater of War, with the Central India Air Depot at Agra, India (3rd Repair Squadron, 3rd Air Depot).
He retired as a civilian employee from Hill Air Force Base in 1980. Wayne's main interests were his wife, children, and family. He was passionate about fishing, cars, and his cabin on the Upper Weber River.
He is survived by his children, Christy, John (Joy), Mary (Ross Decker), Kathleen (Rick Smith), and former daughter-in-law, Alice Higgins; 16 grandchildren and 31 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (2015) and son, Mark (2010).
Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Noon at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. A private family viewing will be held between 10:30-11:30 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, prior to services. Services will be live streamed at http://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy House of Bountiful and Utah Home Health and Hospice for care provided to Wayne.
Hope the fishing is good in Heaven, Dad. We love you.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
OCT
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Thank you for your brave service to our country!
Dee Young
