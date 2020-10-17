Bountiful-Wayne Oakley Best, son of Oakley H. and Hazel Kener Best, died October 14, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah, of causes incident to age, just prior to his ninety-seventh birthday.
He was born in Salt Lake City and grew up on the Avenues, graduating from East High School in 1942.
He married his sweetheart, Lillian Galloway, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 27, 1946. They settled in Bountiful and raised their children, Christy, John, Mark, Mary Ann, and Kathleen.
Wayne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He served his country honorably during World War II, entering the Army Air Corps in January 1943, assigned to the China-Burma-India Theater of War, with the Central India Air Depot at Agra, India (3rd Repair Squadron, 3rd Air Depot).
He retired as a civilian employee from Hill Air Force Base in 1980. Wayne's main interests were his wife, children, and family. He was passionate about fishing, cars, and his cabin on the Upper Weber River.
He is survived by his children, Christy, John (Joy), Mary (Ross Decker), Kathleen (Rick Smith), and former daughter-in-law, Alice Higgins; 16 grandchildren and 31 great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (2015) and son, Mark (2010).
The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy House of Bountiful and Utah Home Health and Hospice for care provided to Wayne.
Hope the fishing is good in Heaven, Dad. We love you.