Wayne Ross Garner
April 6, 1953 ~ Nov 29, 2019
It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Wayne Ross Garner passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lehi, Utah on Friday, November 29, 2019. Wayne was born on April 6, 1953 in Nampa, Idaho to Blaine Webster and Marceline Montague Garner. He was their 5th son and the youngest. He had two half siblings John Wendell Doman and Alice Doman Goold who have both passed away.
Wayne went to school in Nampa and graduated from Nampa High. He also attended BYU in Provo, Utah for a year. Wayne was called to serve in the Australia Perth/Adelaide mission from 1972-1973. In approximately 1976 he moved to Salt Lake City and began working in sales with a local business machine company. He was later hired by Mtn. West Telephone Company and worked in that industry for 39 years. He realized this was a company he wanted to stay with and so he worked very diligently to learn all he could and he excelled in every area that he was assigned. At the time of his death he was employed by Century Link Corporation as a Project manager. He was very good at what he did and will be sorely missed there. In 1978 he met his eternal companion Susan Huntington and they were married in the Salt Lake temple in September 1979. They are the proud parents of 2 sons, Ryan Blaine (Lahela Young) and Curtis Wayne (Jazmin Vaughn) and a loving grandfather to 3 grandchildren Cambrie; Keiden and Kanaloa.
Wayne served as Bishop for 5 years at the Sandy Granite 9th Ward. He was currently serving as Branch President in the Lehi East Stake @ Covington Senior Retirement Center. Wayne's first priority always was his precious family. He loved to watch football, especially BYU; camping in our mountains; gardening; decorating the Christmas tree and life in general. Wayne Loved the Gospel. He enjoyed having sincere gospel discussions. He knew and understood the great Plan of Happiness and loved to share his testimony with others.
Wayne is survived by his wife Susan; children, Ryan and Curtis and his 3 grandchildren; 4 brothers, Ronald (Coreen), Lynn (Susan), David (Robin), and Charles (Christy).
Friends may visit at the Wing Mortuary 118 E. Main in Lehi, Utah, on Friday, December 6th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 7th at 1:00 pm at the Lehi East Bench building; 1631 East 900 North, Lehi, Utah, with a viewing from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019