Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Lehi East Bench building
1631 East 900 North
Lehi, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lehi East Bench building
1631 East 900 North
Lehi, UT
Wayne Ross Garner


1953 - 2019
Wayne Ross Garner Obituary
Wayne Ross Garner
Ap[ril 6, 1933 ~ Nov 29, 2019
Wayne Ross Garner passed away at his home in Lehi, Utah on Friday, November 29, 2019. Wayne was born on April 6, 1953 in Nampa, Idaho to Blaine Webster and Marceline Montague Garner.
Friends may visit at the Wing Mortuary 118 E. Main in Lehi, Utah, on Friday, December 6th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 7th at 1:00 pm at the Lehi East Bench building; 1631 East 900 North, Lehi, Utah, with a viewing from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2019
