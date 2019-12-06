|
Wayne Ross Garner
Ap[ril 6, 1933 ~ Nov 29, 2019
Wayne Ross Garner passed away at his home in Lehi, Utah on Friday, November 29, 2019. Wayne was born on April 6, 1953 in Nampa, Idaho to Blaine Webster and Marceline Montague Garner.
Friends may visit at the Wing Mortuary 118 E. Main in Lehi, Utah, on Friday, December 6th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 7th at 1:00 pm at the Lehi East Bench building; 1631 East 900 North, Lehi, Utah, with a viewing from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2019