Wayne Robert Taylor
1935 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Wayne Robert Taylor, age 84, passed away November 10, 2019, in Murray, UT. He was born February 1, 1935 in Fort Duchesne, UT to William Henry Taylor Jr. and Della Marie Nelson. He married his wife Diana Tsosie March 3, 1961 in Brigham City, UT.
A 12 hour viewing/wake will take place from 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 through Thursday November 14, 2019 7:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, UT, 84118, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM with a viewing beforehand at 10:15 AM. Interment is to follow back at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019