Wayne Williams

Wayne G. Williams
1943 ~ 2020
Our dearly loved husband, brother, and uncle, Wayne G. Williams, died at Neuro-Restorative Care Center after three years of suffering the devastating effects of the West Nile Virus, during which time he showed courage, gratitude, and grace. Born to Harvey and Reita Georgeson Williams on July 28, 1943, in Cleveland, Utah, Wayne attended Carbon High School, where he was deeply involved in music. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Utah State University, in Logan, Utah. Music was central to his life, and he taught music at the secondary public-school level for a few years. Even after he changed careers, working for Pinnacle Management and Team One Stores as Human Resources Director, he still demonstrated a passion for music, attending the symphony, learning the guitar, and discussing music with loved ones.
Wayne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served for two years in the Great Lakes Mission. Afterward, he accepted and fulfilled the callings extended to him, including working with the young men, as bishop's counselor, as ward choir director, as ward- and stake- mission leader, and so forth. He met his wife, Ellen Elaine Johnson, in one of the first established singles wards, where each instantly recognized that they marched to the tune of the same drum. After a unique and truly delightful courtship of snow skiing, Dutch-oven cooking, and serious collaborative sewing, Wayne and Ellen were married in Fountain Green, Utah on November 26, 1976; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Williams and mother, Reita G. Williams. Wayne is survived by his wife, Ellen J. Williams, his sister Anita O'Neal, brother Mark G. Williams (Belinda), and brother Brent G. Williams (Janie), as well as 13 nieces and nephews on his side of the family.
Wayne had many nicknames that revealed so much of who he was and why he was so loved: Renaissance Man, Uncle Scrooge, the Hobbit, Sir Wayne, Mr. Soil Maker, and even Mafia Man. Any of the less than flattering nicknames are purely due to that fact that Wayne preferred sleep to early morning Christmas festivities. He was a gentle giant, a master of one-liners, all of which guaranteed a burst of laughter. Wayne was a quiet presence on this earth. He could talk with anyone about anything because of his secret weapon-listening intently. Wayne was a life-long learner, creator, and trouble shooter. With eagerness and zeal, Wayne pursued new skills and answers to problems big and small, researching until he had the answers he needed. As a youth, Wayne was already a keen student of photography and flight. He was a master photographer who left a legacy of exquisite photos that captured beauty from all over the world as well as rodeo action in the West.
Wayne and Ellen shared 44 years of great adventure: skiing in the Utah mountains, riding their BMW motorcycles through Utah and Western Canada, camping, riding their bicycles, and traveling throughout the world. Wayne was a generous, loving husband, who would do anything to help Ellen accomplish her goals and desires. Wayne was blessed with wonderful family and magnificent friends and neighbors. Our family thanks each for their matchless love, encouragement, and ministering, especially during these last three years.
No words can convey the love and gratitude we feel for the tender loving care provided by the angels at Neuro-Restorative Care Facility in Riverton, UT. They were experts in their medical fields, but more importantly, they were masters in the art of healing. And that made all the difference in the quality of Wayne's life in their care.
A public viewing will be held Monday evening, September 14, from 5:00-8:00. Social Distancing will be observed, so a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at the same time. Services on Tuesday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. will be by invitation only and will be live-streamed on the funeral home website at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Following the service, Wayne will be interred in the South Jordan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to organizations such as the Utah Food Bank that provide people with basic necessities during this COVID-19 pandemic.