Wendell Clayton Neff
1938 ~ 2019
After 81 joyful years, Wendell Clayton Neff passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia.
He was born October 2, 1938 to Harry and Orpha (Stocking) Neff. Wendell grew up in Murray, Utah and married his high school sweetheart, Rose (Day), at the age of 18, after graduating from Murray High School. For much of his life, he was a master printer that opened and successfully ran his own printing business. In retirement, he recently moved to Tooele, Utah after living in his West Valley City home for 50 years.
Wendell had a never-ending curiosity and always wanted to know how things work. He gathered and collected great collections of electronics, computers, clocks, and mechanical devices to build and repair. He dearly loved his family and loved making them all laugh. Animals were an important part of his life. Mia, his sweet 4-year old chihuahua, was his best friend near the end of his life, and would never leave his side.
Wendell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Rose and their children: Wendy, Michelle, Ken (Crissy), and Kevin (Mary). He will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Ryan, Rami, Jesse, Miguel, Niko, Kylie, Sienna, and Kyle, and six great-grandchildren: Alexia, Braden, Aden, Keitlyn, Phoenix, and Indigo. Wendell was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Orpha, his brother, Wayne, and his sister, Joyce.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, located at 4760 So. State St., Murray, UT. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 So. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, UT, with a luncheon to follow. Share condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019