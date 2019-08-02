Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Jordan North 6th Ward
3836 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Jordan North 6th Ward
3836 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Wendell Keith Lyon


1937 - 2019
Wendell Keith Lyon Obituary
Wendell Keith Lyon, Major, US Army (Ret)
1937 ~ 2019
A humble man of honor and integrity passed away peacefully at home July 30, surrounded by his close family. Married Gayle Smith, (deceased) Oct 5, 1955. Married Laurie Smith England Nov. 6, 2007. Survived by wife Laurie; daughter Wendy Lyon Speight (David); son Shane Lyon (Gina) of Waynesboro, GA; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom were his favorite; two step-children Suzie (Lynn) Marchant and Shane Taylor, Salt Lake City, UT; brothers Boyd (Deon) Lyon of Bear Lake, Idaho and Kenneth of Coffman, Alaska and Logan Utah; and many other family members whom he loved dearly.
Services will be Saturday, August 3rd, 2:00 pm., with visitation at 1:00-1:45 pm at Jordan North 6th Ward, 3836 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah 84120. See full obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 2, 2019
