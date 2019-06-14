Wendy Lou Beutler Holmes

June 19, 1955 ~ June 8, 2019

Wendy Holmes, 63 passed away peacefully at the Intermountain Medical Center on Saturday June 8, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children.

Wendy was born in Salt Lake City and graduated from Highland High School in 1973. She attended the University of Utah, a member of Alpha Nu Omega. There she met the love of her life John Holmes. They married on September 1, 1976.

Wendy was a loving wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She would greet you with a warm smile and kind, loving energy. She especially loved being "Grammie" and adored her grandkids. Wendy had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and play guitar. She was quick witted with an irreverent sense of humor that always kept us laughing. We will miss our "MOMster" and "GrandMOMster" under the bed.

Wendy is survived by her husband John, her children Emily, Sarah, Stephen (Jeni), and Daniel (Brittani), and her grandchildren, James, Kylie, Samantha and Lillian. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and LaDonna Beutler. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors of Alta View hospital and the IMC respiratory care unit, for their kind and attentive care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Crescent Ridge 6th ward 11164 South (1520 East, Sandy). Service begins at 12 noon with family visitation from 10:45-11:45. A luncheon will follow where memories of Wendy can be shared.

