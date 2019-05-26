Wendy Maurine Jones

1956 ~ 2019

Wendy Maurine (Homer) Jones was reunited with her sweetheart, Brad, and returned to her heavenly home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 62. She fought a very valiant, but short battle with cancer.

Wendy was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on September 12, 1956 to Gary and Maurine Homer. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School where she was active in cheerleading, student government, choir, and seminary council.

Wendy married S. Brad Jones on August 14, 1975 in the Idaho Falls temple. After graduating from BYU together they raised two children, Jennifer and Ben.

Wendy earned her degree in Elementary Education. She taught for many years and influenced the lives of hundreds of students. Mrs. Jones had a penchant for pushing her students to expand their lexicon, to cogitate, and to carpe diem.

Wendy also had a love of music from the time she was a little girl. It was one of the ways she communicated which influenced the lives of everyone she knew. Throughout her life she improvised behind her piano and wrote many songs. Many of these songs found their way

into her classroom, helping to bring to life everything from the civil rights movement to the water cycle to multilingual greetings from across the globe.

Wendy and Brad loved to travel the world and made many memories together on the adventures. Exploring different cultures and locations was one of their favorite things to do together.

Wendy made an impact on many lives. Her influence will not soon be forgotten.

Wendy was preceded in death by her dear husband, Brad, her parents Gary and Maurine Homer, and parents-in-law Richard and VerdaBelle Jones.

She is survived by her two children Jen (Adam) Newton, Ben (Alexis) Jones as well as six grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Jake, Macie, Xander and Gavin. She is also survived by five brothers, Steve Homer, Craig Homer, Dave Homer, Kevin Homer and Marc Homer.

Family and friends are invited to gather at a viewing at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main, Farmington from 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday May 30 or on Friday, May 31 from 9:30-10:30 at the Farmington North Stake Center, 729 W Shepard Lane, Farmington. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Farmington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children's Hospital. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 29, 2019