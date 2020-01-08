|
Wendy Pike Ruiz
"Tweety Bird"
Wendy Pike Ruiz, our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away in her home surrounded by family on January 4, 2020. She bravely and courageously battled brain cancer for 14 years.
Affectionately called "Tweety Bird" by family, Wendy was born June 14, 1959. She loved and enjoyed many passions of all kinds throughout her life. As a child, she loved reading and looked forward to the Bookmobile arrival. Wendy loved dancing and music, most notably the impeccable rhythms of Motown. She also revered and drew great pleasure from nature including flowers, Utah's mountains (like her father), seashells and the ocean. And oh the seaboard's lighthouses, how she wanted to visit each one! Wendy's favorite season was Spring as it brought new life and color, and she particularly loved the celebration of Easter. She also had a very special place in her heart for dogs, especially her cherished Millie.
To know Wendy is to enjoy laughter. She was exceptionally witty, sharp as a tack, several steps ahead of the punch line, and possessed the driest and most wonderful sense of humor. Wendy had an uncanny ability to recall details from just about any given day or event, every phone number she dialed, and of course important dates such as birthdays and anniversaries. She was bright, smart, and worked incredibly hard both professionally and domestically. Her occupation was as a legal assistant,which she greatly enjoyed and at which she excelled. But Wendy's favorite, most important role was as a mother and grandmother. Oh how she adored each of her children and grandchildren and took such pride in their every accomplishment, step and smile. Wendy was any family member's loudest cheerleader! She so deeply loved her siblings and championed each of them enthusiastically. Wendy was kind, generous, loved unconditionally, and a blessing to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Our beloved Wendy is survived by her four children: Tracee (Siolo) Toala, Eric Ruiz,Taylor Pike (Shane Southworth) and Tessa (Brennan) Snarr. Surviving grandchildren are Seila, Christian, Mareena, Elliott and Cairo. Additional surviving family members are Wendy's mother Lois (Royal) Stevens, 10 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Wendy is preceded in death by her brother, David, and father, Fred Pike.
As a family we are forever indebted to Huntsman Cancer Institute and the exceptional care and dedication given by their Home Hospice and countless staff. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute be considered.
Memorial services for Wendy will be held as follows: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Viewing/visitation: 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary: 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT. Friday, January 10, 2020 Viewing/visitation: 11:00-11:45 am prior to funeral at 12 Noon at LDS Chapel: 755 E. Three Fountains Dr., Murray, UT. Interment will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020