Wendy Worthen Stettler, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Murray, Utah, on October 5, 2020 after a courageous years-long battle with cancer. Wendy was born October 3, 1973, in Logan, Utah, to Dennis and Ruth Worthen. She attended Sky View High School and Utah State University. Family was always her top priority, followed by her other loves of dedicated church service, music, gardening, reading, and quality chocolate. Wendy is survived by her husband Alan J. Stettler, and children Alyssa, Tyler, Mikayla, Kaylynn, Matthew, and Aaron. A socially-distanced viewing will be held on October 12 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the church at 5200 S Glendon St, Murray, UT. Due to COVID, funeral attendance will be by invitation only, with services to be held on October 13, at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home in Murray, followed by a graveside service at Logan Cemetery. Our love and thanks to all of Wendy's family, friends, and care providers at HCI, UofU Hospital, IHC, and CNS, for your support. A more detailed obituary and further services information, including funeral streaming, can be found at: www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2020.
