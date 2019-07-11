1934 ~ 2019

On Friday, July 5, 2019, Werner Brutsch, loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, great grandpa, and uncle passed away at the age of 84 in Sandy, Utah.

Werner was born on August 2, 1934 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland to Emil and Bertha Brutsch-Schurter. In his youth he made an apprentiship in Electrical Mechanics, and then went to school to be trained in Electrical Engineering. In 1957 he married Leonie Bachofen. Together they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 3 years later immigrated to California with their 2 daughters, Katharina and Christine, and his sister, Esther. They were blessed with 3 additional children; Miriam, Heidi, and Benjamin. Werner worked as an engineer for many years, but his deep love for the outdoors could not be ignored so he taught himself to be a surveyor, moved his family to the North Coast Redwoods and spent as much time as possible outside. 1980 included a move to Utah and more opportunities to use his surveying skills. In 1994 Werner married Helen Zweifel who lovingly cared for him during his hard fought battle with cancer. Helen has 3 sons, Kerry, Brian, and Jeff, and 8 grandchildren.

Werner was extremely talented. He was an artist, a gardener extraordinaire, excellent carpenter and builder, mountaineer, self-taught musician, and has a beautiful singing voice. He has a deep love for his family and often kept them entertained with his story-telling abilities. Werner was a hard worker, but also loved to laugh and was always quick with a funny story or joke. He had a passion for genealogy work and through extensive research was able to find over 40,000 family members.

Survivors of Werner Brutsch include; his wife Helen, brother Erich (Sylvia), sister Esther, children Katharina (Joe) Christine (Paul) Miriam (Mark) Heidi (Matt) Benjamin (Lauren), 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and nephew Fredy (Evi).

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at the LDS chapel located at 235 E Sego Lilly Drive, Sandy, Utah.

We will deeply miss our loving husband, father, brother, and friend! We know that he is being welcomed home by many family and friends who have been anxiously waiting for his return home.

Published in Deseret News from July 11 to July 12, 2019