Wes J. Hymas, of Sandy, Utah, born on November 29, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Sheryl Peterson Hymas and Merrill D. Hymas, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 56 on July 5, 2019 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. He graduated from Westminster College with his MBA and Dixie College where he continued his basketball career after graduating from Bingham High where he was an All-Star player. He worked at ACS/Conduent for more than 20 years as a highly respected colleague and Chief Financial Officer until his illness forced him to stop working in 2018. He was a warrior who battled multiple myeloma for more than 13 years. Wes was the beloved husband of Jacque Millard Hymas, and beloved son of surviving parents, Merrill and Sheryl Hymas, amazing dad to son, Kendall Hymas and daughter, Katelynn Hymas; admired big brother to Neil Hymas. He also leaves behind nephews and nieces who adored him, his dog and constant companion, Kodiak. Wes had a passion for golf and he was blessed to be able to play at St. Andrews and other amazing courses all over the world with his son creating some of his fondest memories. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Everyone knew Wes always put his family first. He loved coaching and teaching his children in sports and life. Being an enthusiastic foodie, he was always ready to share favorite restaurants, which include Tom's Deli in St. George, Utah. He was a giant of a man, in stature and who he was as a person. All who knew him loved him deeply and will miss his sarcastic humor and loving support. He was generous to a fault and would give to anyone that needed help, but never wanted anyone to know. Wes treated people the way he wanted to be treated, with dignity and respect. He wanted to thank all of those on his care team on the Bone Marrow Transplant Team at LDS Hospital, and those who cared for him in ICU in the days before he passed. He was able to say his final goodbye's and in his words, "It's all good, I'm ready"

