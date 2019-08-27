|
Wesley Lynn Jones
1957 ~ 2019
Wesley Lynn Jones, 61, of Sandy, Utah passed away in his home on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. Wes was born November 13, 1957 to Kline and Carrie Jones in Pocatello, Idaho. His family later moved to Brigham City, Utah where he was raised in a home founded on love, integrity, and hard work. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1975. After graduation, he served as an LDS missionary in the Helsinki, Finland Mission. His service influenced the rest of his life for good and was often recounted in stories when he taught. After returning from his mission, he attended BYU and earned his master's degree in accounting. It was there that he met his eternal companion, Susan Howarth Jones. They were married in the Ogden Temple on July 11, 1980. He began his career as a CPA at Ernst & Young. Continuing in the field, he accepted a position at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the auditing department and became the Managing Director. His work at the Church allowed him to travel the world where he developed treasured relationships and enhanced his collection of inspiring stories. The remaining years of his career were spent as Chief Financial Officer at Revere Health working among a number of remarkable healthcare professionals. It was a divinely inspired change as it was these same professionals who provided the loving and insightful care during his battle with cancer. Over the course of his life, he served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a gifted teacher who loved his Gospel Doctrine and Youth Sunday School classes. He cherished the opportunity to serve as Bishop of the Crescent 21st Ward. His love for the members of the ward and his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ provided strength and guidance for many. He also dearly loved his time as an ordinance worker at the Draper Temple, where he served diligently for as long as his health permitted. Of all his callings and career, Wes was most importantly a loving family member. During their 39 years together, Wes and Su raised four children who were a cherished blessing in their lives: Jonathan Edward (Kimberly) Jones, Ryan Wesley Jones, Megan Jones (Taylor) Brown and Mallory Jane Jones. Wes is survived by his children, his four grandchildren (Zachary Edward, Blake Adam, Parker Wesley, and Carter Wesley), his father (J. Kline Jones), and 3 siblings (Jeffrey, Lindsay, and Tina). Wes was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Jane Jones. Wes loved spending time on the golf course, driving his kids and their cousins on the boat "The Silent Partner", and exploring the world with Su. His care as a husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend will be remembered warmly and treasured always.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd, Sandy). Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30th at 11 am at the Lone Peak Stake Center (11570 Wasatch Blvd, Sandy), with a viewing from 9-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Jones Family encourages you to take care of yourself. Go make a great memory with people you love. Learn to enjoy the struggle, because it is through struggle, we grow stronger. For online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
