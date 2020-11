Wesley Robert Snow1933 ~ 2020Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa left this world on November 6, 2020, due to cancer. He was born on January 24, 1933, to Wesley (Shine) and Beth Gibson Snow in Provo, Utah. We will have stories, laughter, and a few tears to properly celebrate his life at a later date due to COVID. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice . For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com