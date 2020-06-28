Wesley Westberg Wilkes

1923 ~ 2020

Bountiful, UT-Wesley Westberg Wilkes passed peacefully from this world into the Spirit World early in the morning of June 21, 2020. He had lived to the distinguished age of 97. Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather.

Wesley was born June 13,1923 in Salt Lake City, UT. His parents were James Edward and Esther Cecelia Emelia Westberg Wilkes. He married Beverly Ashby March 26, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 4 children. Beverly passed away November 1982. After she died Wes married Diane Poll on July 22 1985. At the time Diane had 5 children. He was dearly loved, admired and respected by his Poll family

Wes is survived by Diane his wife, Children: Dan (Carla), Judy Evans, Joyce Ilene Harrison (Gary), Bob (Liz). Step children: Craig, Charmaine Tharman, Shane (Rose), Quinn (Gloria). 22 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. 9 step grandchildren,13 step great grandchildren and 2 step great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his first wife Beverly, his parents, his siblings: James Edward Wilkes, Viola Eunice Stiles, Arlene Lydia Pratt Shelton, and his step son Bruce Poll.

An outdoor service will be held Tuesday June 30th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road Taylorsville, UT 84123.

Viewing 11:30-1:45 p.m. day of service.



