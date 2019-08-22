Home

Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draper 12th Ward
12300 South 600 East
Draper, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Draper 12th Ward
12300 South 600 East
Draper, UT
Weston Atkinson


1938 - 2019
Weston Atkinson Obituary
Weston Atkinson
1938 ~ 2019
Heavenly Father needed another good brick mason and all-around handy man with a great eye for detail to build up the kingdom, so his dad came to get Weston.
Herbert Weston Atkinson was born November 6, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford Herbert and LaRue Burbidge Atkinson. He passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Wentworth Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Draper 12th Ward, 12300 South 600 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and 1 hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment, Draper City Cemetery.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 22, 2019
