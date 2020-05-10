Home

Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Whitney Mounteer Holman


1985 - 2020
Whitney Mounteer Holman Obituary
Whitney Mounteer Holman
1985-2020
Our sweet Whitney was unexpectedly called home May 5, 2020. We will miss her dimples and contagious smile, which brought joy to all who knew her. She was always up for an adventure and loved life. Family was very important to her. She was so happy to have found the love of her life in Matt Holman. They were married on February 28, 2020 which was the best part of her life. Although they didn't know their time would be cut short, they lived in the moment and truly loved each other. They looked forward to the Holman Family annual beach trip, and together they spent time in the mountains, hiking, and loved having their dog Nala tag along.Whitney was Born in Bountiful, Utah June 19, 1985. She graduated from Bountiful High. She was a Bountiful Mandonelle winning State and National Championships the year she graduated. Whitney is cherished, by her husband Matt, mother Julie Miller (Terry), Father Bart Mounteer (Michelle), Grandmother, Faye Mounteer and Grandfather, Dee Packer and many other family and friends. Whitney was preceded in death by her loving brother Shane, and Grandmother DeAnna Packer. Extended family and friends will be anxiously awaiting future reunions. Services for immediate family members will be held on May 12th. To leave condolences, please visit the Russon Mortuary website: www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020
