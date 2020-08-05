1935 ~ 2020
Bluffdale-Wilford Arnold Stringer, 84, of Bluffdale, UT passed away peacefully at home with his sons by his side on August 1st, 2020. He was born to the late Wilford Arthur Stringer and Edith Maud Graham on October 23rd, 1935 in Copperton, UT. Arnold was married to Nellie Mae Nichols
on June 3rd 1956 and sealed in the Salt Lake temple on August 7, 1972. Arnold is survived by his four sons Ricky, Rodney, Rory and Roy He is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Arnold was preceded by his loving wife Nellie, children Cindy Ann and Randy and sisters Fay and Stella. In his youth Arnold enjoyed playing football, basketball and pole vaulting. Arnold was the man who was known for covering the Utah Valley on horseback. He loved hunting with his sons and gardening. Arnold dedicated 31 years of service to the Kennecott Copper Mine. He will be missed and loved by his family. A special thank you to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving care in time of need.
Private family services will be held Friday August 7th at Bluffdale South Stake Center located at 15429 S. Iron Horse Blvd. Bluffdale, UT. Interment will be at Larkin Cemetery at 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT. Below is the link to view virtually at 10 am. http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/bluffdaleutahsouthstake
