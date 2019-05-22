Home

Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS Glenmoor 7th Ward chapel
4200 W Skye Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Glenmoor 7th Ward chapel,
4200 W Skye Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Wilford Woodruff Obituary
Wilford E. Woodruff
1931-2019
Wilford (Woody) Ensign Woodruff passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the age of 87, from an unforeseen brain hemorrhage. He was born in Murray, Utah on August 10, 1931 to Joseph Wilford and Leota Miller Woodruff. He was named after his grandfather, Ensign, and great-grandfather, Wilford (4th prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
Devoted father and husband, he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in the Great Lakes mission, and later Manchester, England mission with his wife. He served as a Bishop in Holladay and Stake President in Sandy, Utah and was a temple worker for many years, serving as a sealer in three temples.
Wilford is survived by his wife, Jean, and their six children-Laura Jeppson (Paul), Diana Eddington (Keith), Kent (Linda), Linda Fulton (Doug), James (Suzanne), Lana Muir (Russ), and his sisters, Lorna Robinett and Carol Hicks. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Maurine Swenson, and brother, Keith.
Viewing: Friday, May 24th from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary of Riverton, 3688 W 12600 S
Funeral: Saturday, May 25th at 11 am (viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 am) at the LDS Glenmoor 7th Ward chapel, 4200 W Skye Drive, South Jordan. Please visit www.larkinmortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from May 22 to May 23, 2019
