Wilfred D. Samuels
Feb. 7, 1946 - Feb. 3, 2020
Professor Emeritus Wilfred D. Samuels passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Murray, Utah.
Pepie was a family man and is survived by his best friend and loyal companion: Alegria (his dog); his siblings: Joise Daley, Noel Samuels and Ian Samuels; his sons and their wives: Michael & Kim Samuels and Detavio & Tanya Samuels; his former wife and friend: Barbara Samuels; his grandchildren: Tanner and Bryanna Samuels; his nieces and nephews: Omar Samuels, Rhomel Samuels, Dean Ricketts, Radley Ricketts, Kyan Crooks, Kresan Crooks and Kimone Crooks; his companion in the end: Vivian Story; as well as Calvary Baptist Church and the many, many sons and daughters he adopted along the way.
All are invited to a memorial service in his honor on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 South State St., Salt Lake City. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. For extended obituary visit www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2020