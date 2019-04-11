Home

Willa Fay Hadfield Wing passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6th 2019, at her daughter's home in Alpine where she resided for three years. She was born on the 4th of July, 1925 to William Hadfield and Charlotte Gough Hadfield, the youngest of 8 children. She married Alva Ralph Wing June 3, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children, Lenard Alva (Julia), Ronald Ralph, Kathryn Klein (Robin), and Charlotte Joanne Jensen (Robert). Willa and Ralph have 15 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Her sweetheart and both of her sons, 1 grandson and 1 great granddaughter preceded her in passing. Willa graduated from Lehi High School, attended BYU, worked as a telephone operator and was a secretary at Geneva Steel. After marriage, she and her husband worked side by side in the family business, Wing Mortuary. She loved music and participated in many choirs. Ralph and Willa served a mission in London, England, 1984-85. They served in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos Temples. She loved her family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11:00am at 901 Village Way Alpine, UT 84004 with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30. Viewing, Sunday April 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm at the Wing Mortuary Chapel, 118 E. Main Street, Lehi UT 84043. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019
