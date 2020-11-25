1/2
Willard Leroy Oakeson
1931 - 2020
Farmington, UT-Willard Oakeson of Farmington passed away on November 18th, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on October 11th, 1931 in Union (Midvale), Utah. He grew up on the family farm in Taylorsville, Utah. He married Nelda Haderlie from Freedom, Wyoming and they had six children. His family and the gospel were his greatest joys. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and missionary work was a priority to him. Willard had a positive outlook and he was a life-long learner. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held with the immediate family on Friday, November 27th. Family Viewing 9:00 a.m. and Family Service 10:30 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, Farmington. Obituary/online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
09:00 AM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
NOV
27
Service
10:30 AM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
