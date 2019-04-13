Willard Lyman Nelson

1924 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Willard Lyman Nelson born on March 30, 1924 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah passed away at home on April 11, 2019. Willard was the son of Talula and Edgar Nelson. He married Ina Maxine Jensen in the Manti Temple on September 10, 1948.

After graduating from North Sanpete High School and attending Snow College, Willard served as an aircraft mechanic while waiting to train as a navigator on the B24/B29 bombers in the Army Air Force's cadet program during World War II. After his military service, he returned to Snow College and graduated from the University of Utah as a mechanical engineer. Most of his professional life was dedicated to the air force supply system at Hill Air Force Base.

Willard's strong desire to provide a home for his family eventually turned into a small business. He built 40 homes in Bountiful and found joy helping young families get nice homes and supporting the education of his grandchildren.

Willard served in a variety of church callings, but his favorite calling was the twelve years that he worked in the MIA.

Willard is survived by his wife Maxine; son Mark (Marcie) Nelson, daughters Holly (Gary) Keddington and Jennifer (John) Sadler; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and sisters Charlotte Thornton and Dolma Christensen. He was preceded in death by parents and siblings Dale Carter, Virginia Myers, Robert Nelson, Shirley Jensen, Newel Nelson and Roxey Washburn.

Funeral Services and Viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main, Bountiful, UT. Viewing times will be Sunday, April 14, 6-7:30 pm and Monday, April 15, 9:45-10:45 am. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Online guestbook and complete obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019