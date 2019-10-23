|
Willard Richards Robinson
March 12,1931 ~ Oct 18, 2019
Willard Richards Robinson, born in Salt Lake City March 12th, 1931 to Franklin Dewey Robinson and Eva Hickman Hyde passed away quietly October 18th, 2019 at his place of residence in Murray Utah.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lucille of 67 years, his son Brent Andrew, and his grandson Jon Austin. He leaves behind his Daughter Julie Kay Heath(Greg), son Mark Richards (Becky), son Willard Kevin (Suzette) and Daughter Suzan Myrle Robinson.
Will graduated from South High and married his sweetheart Betty, and then served a two year mission for the LDS church in Hawaii. Upon release from his mission he joined the Army working in the Intelligence Division. Will began his professional career at Hooper Holmes Bureau where he investigated Insurance claims for various Insurance Companies. In the 70's he became the Benefits Director for Beneficial Life in downtown Salt Lake and then finished his career at a sister company Deseret Mutual Benefit Association (DMBA). But that wasn't his favorite accomplishment. His greatest love was his wife, family and friends.
Will served in the bishopric for his church in the 60's while living in Columbus, Ohio. After moving to Salt Lake he later served in a stake presidency in the 80's. Will had a great testimony and faith in the Lord, he prayed often.
Will loved people and made friends easily, so he had plenty of them. He was always thoughtful looking for ways to serve his family and friends. Words can not tell of a lifetime of all small tender acts performed or of all the people that thought well of, and appreciated Will. He will be missed by all that knew him.
A memorial service will be held11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Hyland Lake LDS Ward Building, 981 E. Revere Circle, Murray, Utah.
The family will meet with friends from 10-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Ogden Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019