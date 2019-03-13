Willard Stephen Mackelprang

1948 ~ 2019

Willard Stephen Mackelprang, "Steve", 70, passed away Friday, March 8 surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Panguitch, Utah on August 14, 1948.

He was the youngest of Willard Theadore and Maurine Brinkerhoff Mackelprang's six children.

He graduated from Valley High School in Glendale, Utah and went on to serve a mission for the , in the East Central States mission.

He attended a trade school for iron working and worked for 17 years in that field for the iron workers local union 27.

In 1988 he began working at Newmont Gold Mine in Elko, Nevada until his retirement in 2010.

He served faithfully in various positions in his church including his favorite as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful and Logan, Utah temples.

Steve is survived by his wife, Julie and children Kristi (Stan) Applonie, Adam (Katie) Mackelprang, Allyson Evans, Stephen C. Mackelprang, twelve grandchildren, sister Rudell Sudweeks, brother Alonzo Julius (Sandra) Mackeprang and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Vida Leigh, Lou Verda Reed, brother Bennion Mackelprang and nephews Jean Leigh and Ronald Reed.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nyman Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Blacksmith Fork church, Saturday, March 16 at 1pm, located at 176 S. 1300 E. Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will precede the services beginning at 11:30 am.

In addition a viewing on Friday, March 15 from 6pm to 8pm will beheld at Nyman Funeral Home, 753 S. 100 E. Logan, Utah.

The family wishes to thank all those who provided exceptional care and support during Steve's final days.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the general missionary fund of the .

Condolences and Memories can be shared with the family online at www.NymanFH.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary