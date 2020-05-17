|
1956 ~ 2020
William Alan Warner, Al, Dad or Pop-Pop to everyone who loves him, passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2020 in Paris, Idaho.
Al was born a handsome California boy on November 20, 1956 to Bill and Darline Warner. He later moved with his Mom to Utah, and met his Dad and hero at age seven when Darline married Vern Loyola. Al graduated from Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City, then 'majored in Pi Kappa Alpha' at the University of Utah.
Nothing was too steep, deep, rough, tough or gnarly for Al. A true sportsman and outdoorsman all his life, he loved to fish, hunt, boat, hike, ski, play, barbecue or just sit on the deck and view the sunset. He shared his love of the great outdoors with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Al could fix anything and everything, and earned his living doing just that.
Al's legacy is his family. His memory lives on in his parents, Vern and Darline Loyola; his two children Lindsey Warner Byrd and Kees Warner whom he shares with Trudy VanVossen Warner; his grandchildren Stacey, Penelope, William, and Evan; his sisters Kristine and Deena, and brother Daren; and an entire clan of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
We will hold a celebration of life when we can all gather together to toast Al's memory. In the meantime and always: Live and love big, take a hike, catch a fish, and watch a sunset.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020