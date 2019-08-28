|
William Andrew Green
1931 ~ 2019
William Andrew Green, known to all as Bill, passed away peacefully August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born to William Bailey Green and Dorothy King in Salt Lake City, Utah, on the 28th of May 1931. Raised in Provo, Orem and Vineyard, Utah, Bill graduated in 1949, from Lincoln High School, Orem, Utah. From 1951 to 1953 Bill served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission. Bill served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army's 44th Battalion of Engineers. In February 1956, after returning from Korea, Bill married Valerie Anne Finelly in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Salt Lake Temple. Bill graduated from Brigham Young University in 1967 with a degree in Sociology. Bill worked for the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation for twenty-six years, retiring in 1996. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Valerie Anne Finelly. He is survived by his five children, William Scott (Peggy) Green, Julie (Kevin) Grover, Lisa (Kevin) Dudley, Steven (Karrie) Green, Valerie Aimee (Todd) Murdock, his twenty-four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and his three sisters Dorothy Clark, Janet Petersen, and Karen (Dennis) Lea. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Michael Gilbert, Heart Failure; Dr. Roger Freedman, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Pacemakers and Defibrillators; and Dr. Jose Nativi-Nicolau, Heart Failure, Amyloidosis, and their teams at the University of Utah Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Center, who cared for Bill over the past 25 years. The family would also like to thank their friends, the owners and staff of Cocolitos in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Bill's favorite restaurant, for providing the space, time, and food for many family dinners, get-togethers, and long afternoons of reminiscing that not only fed his body but also his soul. Funeral services for William Andrew Green will be held at the American Fork 20th Ward, American Fork East Stake Chapel, 825 East 500 North, American Fork Utah, at 11:00 a.m., Friday August 30th, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday August 29th, 2019, at Anderson & Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North, American Fork Utah. There will also be a viewing at 10:00 a.m., just prior to the funeral at the American Fork East Stake Center. Bill will be interred at the Provo City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019