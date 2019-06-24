Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Kent, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bennard Dennis


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Bennard Dennis Obituary
March 16,1947 ~ May 20, 2019
Ben was born on March 16, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Hyrum Dennis and Elizabeth Florence Clark. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife Teresa Lynn; sons William Bennard Dennis Jr. and James Owen Dennis; mother Elizabeth Myerhoff; sisters Lucille (Ron) Hansen, Patricia (Tom) Kilwein and brothers Robert (Karen) Dennis and Michael (Diana) Dennis; grandchildren Kaleb, Gabriel, and Nathan Dennis and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and brother Daniel Dennis.
Ben enlisted in the Marine Corp when he was 17, where he served and retired after 20 years of dedicated service. Ben did 3 tours in Vietnam and received many medals, including the Military Order of the purple heart. He was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the VFW Post Renton-NRA. He enjoyed photography and golf. A Military service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Please arrive a few minutes early
logo

Published in Deseret News on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.