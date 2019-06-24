March 16,1947 ~ May 20, 2019

Ben was born on March 16, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Hyrum Dennis and Elizabeth Florence Clark. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife Teresa Lynn; sons William Bennard Dennis Jr. and James Owen Dennis; mother Elizabeth Myerhoff; sisters Lucille (Ron) Hansen, Patricia (Tom) Kilwein and brothers Robert (Karen) Dennis and Michael (Diana) Dennis; grandchildren Kaleb, Gabriel, and Nathan Dennis and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and brother Daniel Dennis.

Ben enlisted in the Marine Corp when he was 17, where he served and retired after 20 years of dedicated service. Ben did 3 tours in Vietnam and received many medals, including the Military Order of the purple heart. He was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the VFW Post Renton-NRA. He enjoyed photography and golf. A Military service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Please arrive a few minutes early



