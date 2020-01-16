|
William "Bill" O'Neal
End of Watch 1/12/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of William "Bill" Brian O'Neal announces his tragic passing on January 12, 2020 at the age of 48. Bill was born on April 2nd, 1971 to William Clifford and Teddy Ann Fleischli O'Neal at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska while his father was serving in the U.S. Navy. Bill moved all around the country in his younger years as his father served in the military. His family settled in Sandy, Utah where he attended Brighton High School. After graduating, Bill went on to further his education at the University of Utah. He participated in the NROTC and graduated with a Bachelors' degree.
After finishing college, Bill enrolled in the police academy. Following graduation, he served with the University of Utah Police Department. In August of 1996, he went to work with the Sandy City Police Department. In his 25 years of service, Bill held positions in many units. His favorites being motors, youth, and SWAT where he served as commander for 6 years. In 2003 Bill and his fellow officers were integral in reuniting Elizabeth Smart with her family. Bill earned many accolades and awards during his career, including the Sandy Police Medal of Valor. He rose through the ranks of the police department and was appointed Chief of Police in July of 2018. He was the youngest chief in the history of the Sandy Police Department and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy session 235.
Bill had 3 children: William Hunter, Brian Armstrong, and Halle Brenna with his first wife, Vicki Armstrong O'Neal. Seeing his children grow up was one of the greatest joys in Bill's life. Bill often enjoyed getting a new truck, boats, renovating his home and golfing. He never saw a dog he didn't want to take home and often did. Bill married Lori Ann Banyai on April 27th 2019 in Cave Creek, Arizona amongst family and friends, adding two stepchildren, Kaley Ann and Erik Jay Banyai to his family. Bill and Lori loved to keep each other laughing, traveling and spending time with all their children and many friends. Bill was a friend to everyone he met and the community will miss him greatly.
Bill is survived by his Wife Lori; Parents William and Teddy; Grandmother Betty Irene O'Neal; children Hunter, Brian and Halle; step-children Kaley and Erik; sister Jennifer Leigh and her husband Ralph, their children Breanne Marie, Bailey Ann and Brad Michael Norton; aunts and uncles: William Cole and his wife Patricia Cochran Fleischli, Peggy Ann and husband Frank Carr and their children Franklin Carr and Robin Murray; and his two beloved dogs Moose and Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents William Daniel O'Neal, William Gustav and Dorothy Parker Fleischli.
A Public Visitation will be held in the Auditorium of Jordan High School, 95 East Beetdigger Boulevard, in Sandy, Utah, on Friday, January 17th, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm.
Funeral services will be held in the Auditorium of Juan Diego Catholic High School, 300 East 11800 South, in Draper, Utah, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Noon. Police honors will immediately follow the services at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or Cardiovascular Research at Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.
To Bill, "Just Know" Love, Lori.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 16, 2020